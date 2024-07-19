GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CJI to inaugurate vigentennial celebrations of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Published - July 19, 2024 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud will inaugurate the vigentennial celebrations marking the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on July 20. The event will be held at Madurai Convention Centre at Tamukkam grounds here.

The CJI will unveil, through video conferencing, the vigentennial stupa installed at the Madurai Bench. The new name board of the Madurai Bench: ‘Madras Uyar Needhimandram Madurai Amarvu’ and work for establishing 100 e-seva kendras in the southern and the northern districts of Tamil Nadu will be launched at the event.

Supreme Court Judges and Madras High Court Judges will be present on the occasion. In 2023, the CJI laid the foundation for the additional court building on the Madurai District Court campus in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The additional court building is being established at a cost of about ₹150 crore.

The Madurai Bench has seen key additions to the infrastructure on the High Court campus. The High Court Bench became the first High Court campus in south to have the ‘Justice Clock’, an LED board that displays disposal of cases among other information. The ‘Disaster Recovery Centre’ for the High Court of Delhi was set up at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court with regular backup of data and applications/software of the High Court of Delhi to ensure the continuous availability and security of data and safeguard against potential disruptions or data loss.

