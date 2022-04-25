CJ given warm welcome at Madurai Bench

Parking and common hall needed at Bench, says Chief Justice

Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said that he would make an attempt to give a better representation to the members of the Bar from Madurai and see that they are elevated to judgeship. He would take it up with the collegium, he said at the welcome accorded to him at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday.

Every time around 10 High Court judges from Chennai were posted at the Madurai Bench to address the litigation in Madurai. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court needs to be strengthened and the same could be done by elevating the members of the Bar from Madurai to judgeship. There are excellent advocates in Madurai, he said.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude to the advocates for the expeditious disposal of cases. He pointed out that there were certain areas that needed to be looked into, particularly that of infrastructure at the High Court and the subordinate courts. There are few issues that needed to be addressed at the Madurai Bench also, he said.

The Chief Justice said parking was an issue on the court premises. Land had been identified for a creating a parking lot. Following approval, work on the facility would start soon. Another issue was that of a common hall on the Bench premises that could be used for general purposes by all members. He urged the Judges and advocates to take up both the issues on priority.

The other demands of the Bar would also be looked into, he said. Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan delivered the welcome address. Office-bearers of the Bar Associations welcomed the Chief Justice. The Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench Justice Paresh Upadhyay, High Court Judges, advocates and court staff were present.

This was his first visit to Madurai Bench after his elevation as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Following the welcome address, A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Paresh Upadhyay heard public interest litigation petitions, service matters and appeals.