Civil Supplies sleuths seize 916 tonnes of ration rice being smuggled in south T.N. in 2023

December 31, 2023 - MADURAI

Madurai zonal unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department has seized 916 tonnes of ration rice in 2023 and have arrested 2,089 persons.

In a statement, the Madurai Food Cell Superintendent of Police, P.V. Vijeya Karthik Raj, said the Food Cell units in the 10 southern districts have booked 1,670 cases in connection with smuggling of ration rice.

The police have seized a total of 659 vehicles, including 267 bikes, 39 three-wheelers and 353 four wheelers.

Besides, the Civil Supplies sleuths have booked 229 cases for irregularities in usage of domestic cooking gas cylinders and have seized 477 cylinders.

The sleuths have also booked six cases for smuggling of petrol and diesel and have seized 22,150 litres of adulterated oil.

In six cases of smuggling pulses and wheat meant for distribution through ration shops, the sleuths have seized 24,371 kg of pulses and 320 kg of wheat and have handed over them to Civil Supplies godown.

As part of preventing smuggling of ration rice from Tamil Nadu to the neighbouring Kerala, the sleuths have been carrying out surprise checks at the checkposts erected on the State borders in different districts.

Goondas Act has been invoked against 13 persons who were involved in smuggling ration rice to Kerala in the last one year, the statement said.

The accused in 42 cases have been convicted and arrest warrant have been executed against 26 persons who had not appeared for court hearings.

The officials also took efforts to bind down 65 habitual offenders through Revenue Divisional Officers.

The SP said that people with knowledge on smuggling of foodgrains can call the toll-free number of 1800-599-5950 to alert the Civil Supplies-CID. The identity of those alerting the sleuths on the toll-free number would be kept confidential.

