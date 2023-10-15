HamberMenu
Civil Supplies-CID have seized 721 tonnes of ration rice in southern district

October 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai zonal unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department have seized 721 tonnes of ration rice and have booked 1,144 cases in the last 10 months.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police P. V. Vijeya Karthik Raj said that 442 vehicles, including 278 four-wheelers have been seized.

The SP said that intensified vigil was being maintained in the districts bordering Kerala and checkposts have been established in Bodimettu, Cumbummettu, Kumili, Puliyarai, Kaliyakkavilai, Kolivilai, Nettasolai, Palugal, Mekkodu, Kakkavilai, Neeradi Colony and Serikolo.

The SP said that efforts were being made to book those smuggling ration rice to Kerala under Goondas Act and already five of them have been detained under it.

A total of 236 cases have ended in conviction in courts and arrest warrants have been executed against 15 persons who did not appear for pending cases.

Similarly, 237 domestic cooking gas cylinders were seized and 169 cases have been registered. The sleuths have also seized 4,623 kg of pulses.

The Food Cell police can be alerted about issues pertaining to smuggling of civil supplies goods through toll free number 1800 599 5950.

The number is being popularised in rural areas by putting up posters.

The SP assured that alerts on smuggling of civil supplies goods would be kept confidential.

