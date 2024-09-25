‘Civil services an opportunity to serve common man in best possible manner’

The Hindu, in association with Shankar IAS Academy, organised the ‘UPSC Aspirants’ Meet’ at Arunachala Arts and Science College for Women here on Wednesday.

Delivering the keynote address, District Forest Officer E. Prasanth said clearing civil services examination was not just for getting an attractive job with good package but a rare opportunity for the successful candidates to serve the common man in the best possible manner.

He urged the students to go through the textbooks of Class 6 to 12 and read the newspapers regularly to update their knowledge in current affairs, which was very much essential for clearing the preliminary examinations.

He, a civil engineer from Oddanchathram in Dindigul district, shared his experiences with the UPSC examination preparation and to the questions he faced in the interview in his third attempt.

“The interview is not to judge your knowledge alone, but also your attitude, your presence of mind and your determination in sticking to your decision. As a civil engineer was kidnapped at gunpoint and forcibly married to a girl in Bihar then by a local goonda, I was asked in the interview that what would have been my reaction if I had been the hostage. I replied that I would try to convince the girl to avoid the forced marriage. When I was about to leave the room after the end of 45-minute-long interview, the chairman of the board asked me again: What would you really do if you are kidnapped for a forced marriage. Since the interview was already over, I replied with a smile that I would agree if the girl is really beautiful and the interview board members laughed aloud. So, the interview is not to harass you or to test your knowledge. It is an attempt to understand your attitude, your ability in acting smartly while dealing with a difficult situation”.

He said the aspirants can prepare for the civil service examinations in the places where they live or may move to Chennai for the preparations by joining an institute of their choice.

After giving an elaborate account about preliminary examination and the selection of optional subjects for the UPSC examination, UPSC faculty and Madurai branch head of Shankar IAS Academy B. Arjun Nathan interacted with the students to clear their doubts.

Principal of the college R. Viji Malar welcomed the participants and Chairman of Arunachala Group of Institutions T. Krishnaswamy delivered a special address.