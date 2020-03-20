Civic polls: Tirunelveli to have 1,962 booths

20 March 2020 21:07 IST

13 lakh voters will exercise their franchise

A total of 13,51,534 voters, including 6,63,381 men, 6,88,087 women and 66 other voters will cast their votes in 1,962 polling booths in the 30 rural and urban local bodies in the district, according to the list of polling booths released by Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish here on Friday.

Election for the local bodies in the district is yet to be conducted as delimitation of the wards in the local bodies were not properly marked due to bifurcation of Tenkasi district. Since the public hearing on the delimitation has already been conducted and the public and the representatives of the political parties have submitted their opinion on the delimitation, election for the local bodies in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts is likely to be conducted after the COVID – 19 scare subsides.

Advertising

Advertising