Civic polls: Collector holds meeting with returning officers

Collector T. G. Vinay on Tuesday chaired a meeting with returning officers and assistant returning officers regarding the conduct of local body polls in 2,032 polling stations identified across the district.

“The meeting was mainly conducted to explain the several guidelines put forth by the State Election Commission to ensure that lapses and errors are avoided. Transparency during elections were also discussed,” he said.

Since there were several new polling stations added after the conduct of the recent Lok Sabha Elections, they were looking to set up ramps and other facilities across the district, he said.

“I have also instructed the officers to meet with Inspectors of Police to identify sensitive booths vulnerable to communal clashes or fights due to caste and party divide, so that they can be effectively monitored,” he said.

Dr. Vinay discussed the need for smooth road access and availability of enough number of police personnel to ensure security.

During the elections, a total of 23 district panchayat ward members, 214 panchayat union ward members, 3,273 village panchayat ward members and 420 village panchayat presidents would be elected from the district, he added.