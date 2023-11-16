Civic officials in Madurai told to gear up to face NE monsoon

November 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Officials at Madurai Corporation have been told to get ready to face challenges likely to be posed by the northeast monsoon.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth suggested that besides field staff/workers, officers could carry out a preliminary survey in all 100 wards and five zones for dilapidated/old buildings, sites under construction, old trees, low-lying areas and spots that were prone to waterlogging and inundation.

Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan said they could examine the modalities to have micro teams comprising officials from all wings. In the event of any emergency, the teams could be deployed at the shortest period. Likewise, all vehicles such as sucker machine and JCBs should be repaired and officials shall ensure that they were intact.

The frequent complaints on gutter mix, bursting of pipes in the Under Ground Drainage (UGD) system and other issues should be rectified. The lids of many manholes needed to be checked, the senior officials were told.

Trimming of branches of big or old trees should be undertaken so that the electric wires were secure.

On prevention of dengue, the Mayor said that fever clinics and screening should continue to be accorded top priority by the health wing. Garbage cleaning activities around commercial areas, railway station and Meenakshi Temple should be carried out during nights so that the spots were clean during the day.

Deputy Commissioners Saravanan and Dayanidhi, Superintending Engineer Arasu, Chief Engineer Ruban Suresh and others participated.

Quality control

A retired Superintending Engineer from the highways department, S.P.S. Mohamed Yousuf John, has been appointed by the Corporation of Madurai as special officer to check quality control. According to a press release, the official shall be responsible for quality of roads and buildings, among others, executed by the Corporation.

