Civic issues will be resolved within a month, says official

Grievances pertaining to waterlogging, construction of storm water drains, badly damaged roads due to recent rains and other civic issues would be sorted out within a month, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan has promised.
Addressing a special grievance redressal meeting here on Friday for the benefit of residents from wards in east and north zones, Mr. Jayaseelan said the civic body would take positive action on all the 45 petitions. A good number of residents from the East Zone sought drainage facility, re-laying of battered roads, replacing damaged caps in underground drainage manholes etc. When a person submitted application for property name transfer, action was taken within two hours.
Executive Engineer Sermakani, Assistant Executive Engineer Saravanan, Executive Engineer (Planning) Rangarajan and Assistant Commissioners Chandramohan, Prince and Balasubramanian participated in the meeting.
Similar meeting for the south and west zones will be conducted in the respective zonal offices on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath