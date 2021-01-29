Civic issues will be resolved within a month, says official

Grievances pertaining to waterlogging, construction of storm water drains, badly damaged roads due to recent rains and other civic issues would be sorted out within a month, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan has promised.

Addressing a special grievance redressal meeting here on Friday for the benefit of residents from wards in east and north zones, Mr. Jayaseelan said the civic body would take positive action on all the 45 petitions. A good number of residents from the East Zone sought drainage facility, re-laying of battered roads, replacing damaged caps in underground drainage manholes etc. When a person submitted application for property name transfer, action was taken within two hours.

Executive Engineer Sermakani, Assistant Executive Engineer Saravanan, Executive Engineer (Planning) Rangarajan and Assistant Commissioners Chandramohan, Prince and Balasubramanian participated in the meeting.

Similar meeting for the south and west zones will be conducted in the respective zonal offices on Saturday.