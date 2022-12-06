Civic issues galore at grievance meet

December 06, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Residents thronged the grievance meeting held at Zone III Corporation Office here on Tuesday with complaints of muddy and unmotorable roads topping the myriad issues flagged.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Deputy Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahman and Zone III Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi.

Members of Kiruthumal Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association in ward 67 charged that the eight streets in their area had become worse and unmotorable and that many have suffered falls, including its president who is still healing from a fall.

“The Corporation authorities kept re-digging the roads to lay underground drainage and drinking water pipelines, and we basically have no carriageway now for the past 10 years. School children find it extremely difficult to catch their vans and autorickshaws which refuse to venture in,” noted M. Sethuraman, association’s secretary.

DMK Councillor (ward 67) D.C. Naganathan, who accompanied them, charged that H.M.S. Colony Main Road is in equally worse conditions for more than three years. The councillor and residents jointly sought the intervention of the Corporation to remove encroachments on open space reservation (OSR) land in Co-Optex Colony complying with the court order.

Meanwhile, R. N. Ilangovan, secretary of Doraisamy Nagar People’s Welfare Association noted that he has been repeatedly petitioning to fix the bumpy roads in their area which are posing great threat to the commuters, yet “no action has been taken.”

Residents of Kaziyar Thoppu Street in ward 54 complained of bad roads as well, while residents of Kazimar Street raised the issue of overflowing drainage on the streets. “How are we to live amidst such unhygienic conditions? It has become a hotspot for mosquito breeding,” they charged.

Following which, those residing on Koodal Azhagar Sannadhi Street leading to the famous Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple showed photos of how it has turned into a “dump yard.” The Mayor directed the officials to immediately step up garbage collection routine there so as to maintain the sanctity of places of worship.

Most residents, who complained of sewage mixing with drinking water, irregular garbage collection, faulty streetlights, were backed by their respective councillors who also flagged the same issues.