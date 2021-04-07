Civic chief issues warning

Madurai

07 April 2021 23:01 IST

The top 20 wards with the highest number of active cases will be identified and prevention activities will be intensified, said Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan on Wednesday.

At a meeting conducted to discuss containment measures, the Commissioner said fever and testing camps were being conducted by the civic body for the past one year. Additional camps would be held in the top wards with the highest active cases.

Movement in streets that had three or more number of positive cases would be restricted. The streets would be barricaded and volunteers deployed to provide the public with essential commodities. Distribution of kabasura kudineer would also be ensured.

Mr. Visakan insisted that the public compulsorily wear face masks when they were in public places. Arrangements would be made in 31 Urban Primary Health Centres of the Corporation for distribution of kabasura kudineer to the public.

The public can contact 84284-25000 to clarify any doubts regarding COVID-19, a press release said.

Eighty-three new cases were recorded in the district on Wednesday and the number of active cases stood at 707.