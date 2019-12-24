Civic body’s efforts pay off; temple tank brims with water

On Tuesday afternoon, the Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple tank at Tallakulam brimmed with water and was a sight to behold.

Storage of water in the last five months in the tank has helped raise groundwater level, say residents.

The sprawling temple tanks in the city are the best bet for rainwater harvesting. Understanding this, earlier this year, Madurai Corporation took efforts to ensure free flow of water into the tank by clearing stormwater drains.

Every year, water from Periyar irrigation channel is directed to BB Kulam channel. Through stormwater drains present on Gokhale Road, the water finally reaches the temple tank.

A Corporation engineer said that around 750 kg of waste and garbage were desilted from the stormwater drains.

“The clearing work was undertaken after a gap of five years. New stormwater drains were also replaced at places where some others were damaged,” said the engineer.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said efforts of Corporation had ensured that clear water flowed quickly through the cleared stormwater drains.

“After this, we are planning to take efforts to restore Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple tank, off Town Hall Road, and Inmayilum Nanmai Tharuvar Temple tank on West Masi Street,” he said.

With the Corporation redirecting water through stormwater drains, the deity made his way through the tank during the float festival this year.

“Due to lack of rainfall, the deity was taken around a dry tank three years ago. Compared to previous years, water in the tank also looks less polluted now,” said M. Pichiammal, a flower vendor near the temple.

There is also significant increase in groundwater level in areas around the temple, said B. Sekar, a resident of Tallakulam.

“Earlier, borewells were dug to a depth of 600 feet, while now water is available at 300 feet,” he pointed out.

However, people must ensure that they do not dump waste into the stormwater drains, said Ms. Pichiammal. “Corporation must also periodically clean them,” she added.