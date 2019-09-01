Civic body takes over garbage collection in Thoothukudi

The Corporation has planned to take over waste collection in the last 15 wards from private contractors within the next 15 days. This would help implement source-segregation in the area. Twenty-eight new garbage collection vehicles have been procured for the purpose. The waste-collection would now be done directly in wards 4, 6, 19, 20, 25, 32, 33, 35-37, 42-44, 46 and 47, while the other wards are directly served by the Corporation.

The waste collection would be done by 261 sanitary workers, including those from the City Livelihood Centre, a nodal agency of SHGs, and partly employed on a contractual basis, said Corporation officials. “Although the vehicles have now been procured, it would take another 15 days to arrange the required workers,” said an official.

“Through source-segregation, sanitary workers were also getting rewarded. By segregating waste, which are then sold to vendors by the workers themselves, they have made total earnings to the tune of ₹1.56 crore,” said the official. Each workers earn anywhere between ₹20- ₹50 in addition to their daily wages.

Earlier, private contractors were involved in waste collection in 31 wards, out of which 16 wards were taken over by the Corporation several months ago. Currently, around 180 tonnes of waste is being generated within the Corporation limits on a daily basis, out of which 73 tonnes of waste is being sent to 13 micro-composting centres, while the rest is sent to Tharuvaikulam dump yard.