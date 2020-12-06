Civic body struggles to pump out rainwater from low-lying wards

The continuous drizzle and sharp showers in many areas in Pearl City over the last 48 hours has exposed the poor upkeep of civic authorities.

Though civic staff are engaged in pumping out rainwater with the aid of giant size motor pumps in residential areas, including Bryant Nagar, Chidambaram Nagar, Thapal Thanthi Colony and Rajiv Nagar by deploying 143 motors and 12 tanker lorries, people have been put to untold sufferings.

On Sunday, many residents could not go to shops due to water logging in their colonies and streets. According to a senior citizen, the civic authorities should have inspected the low-lying areas at least a week ago and planned to tackle the situation.

“The weather forecast had informed us about the rainfall post-cyclone. The slackness shows that the authorities are unconcerned about the hardships faced by the common man,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jeyaseelan and teams from engineering and health wings monitored rescue operations across the wards.

“We have deployed not only machines, but also additional hands to ensure that the inconvenience was minimum to residents”" a senior officer at Chidambaram Nagar said.

The rainfall, which continued on Sunday evening, delayed the operations, he added.

In the peripheries and municipalities, many channels were overflowing. The roads had developed potholes reflecting the poor work of contractors, a resident in Kovilpatti Municipality said.

A PWD official said during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, Kayathar recorded 15 mm rainfall, Kadambur 8, Vaipa: 4, Vilathikulam 2, Surankudi 1, Koilpatti 5, Ettayapuram 1 and Kadalgudi 4.