Civic body on a drive to clean up defaced walls

Madurai

30 January 2022 19:47 IST

Surveillance teams have been formed to keep a vigil on movement of unauthorised goods including cash

With the model code of conduct in place ahead of the civic polls scheduled to be held on February 19, the civic authorities have been removing posters and graffiti on public walls over the last three days.

The walls, which were defaced by political outfits and private commercial undertakings with advertisements and other messages were all erased in the 100 wards, officials said here on Sunday.

The State Election Commission had announced the conduct of elections to the urban local body three days ago. From the time of release of the schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force. Apart from flying squads, special surveillance teams have also been formed to keep a vigil on movement of unauthorised goods including cash.

According to an official in zone 3, there were plenty of birthday messages, cine posters and obituary announcements on public walls and all these were removed.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan told The Hindu that over the last three days, they have been removing graffiti and posters. From here onwards, any defacement of public walls, the authorities concerned would lodge complaints with the police for necessary legal action as per the laws, he added.

Three nominations

The officials said that till Saturday three nominations had been received which included one for the Town Panchayat ward member, one Municipal councillor and one for the Corporation councillor post. There are 322 vacancies in all the above three categories, they added.