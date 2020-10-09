Civic body collects ₹2.49 lakh fine from COVID-19 protocol violators

Special teams were deployed to check business establishments as number of positive cases did not show a decline

The Corporation, which has deployed a special team each in all the four zones to conduct surprise checks in the business establishments across the city to look for COVID-19 protocol violations, has so far collected fine to the tune of ₹2.49 lakh in the past 25 days.

As the number of fresh COVID-19 cases getting admitted in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and other designated hospitals in the district, especially from the Corporation area, refuses to subside, the urban local body announced that those who fail to wear masks and maintain physical distancing when they come to public places would be fined, as per the recently enacted ordinance.

Though the operation against the violators started in August itself, four special teams were deployed to identify the violators after the ordinance was promulgated. This enabled the official machinery to slap on-the-spot fine on the violators.

“After the intensive operation started in September 12, we’ve so far collected ₹2,49,400 from individuals and shops who violate COVID-19 protocol such as not maintaining physical distancing and not wearing masks,” said G. Kannan, Corporation Commissioner.

Of this, ₹1.20 lakh was collected from business establishments that failed to enforce physical distancing among customers on their premises and ₹64,000 was collected for similar offence from individuals. Another ₹65,400 was collected from the business establishments that entertained their customers without masks.

Mr. Kannan said the special teams are conducting random checks at business establishments including meat stalls, eateries, restaurants, hotels, tea shops, grocery shops, supermarkets, fruits and vegetable shops, marriage halls, places of worship, bus terminuses, textile showrooms and other places.

“If business establishments are found to be violating the COVID-19 protocol repeatedly, the special team will seal the erring shops immediately. Hence, we appeal to the owners and employees of all business establishments within the Corporation limits to strictly follow the norms prescribed by the government to check the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the individuals should also strictly follow the norms,” Mr. Kannan said.