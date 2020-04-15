Civic body chief inspects areas hit by COVID-19

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan on Wednesday inspected Mahaboobpalayam and SVP Nagar in Anaiyur here, where COVID-19 positive cases were reported.

He inspected the areas which are within a distance of one km from where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The Commissioner wanted to ensure that the areas were completely cordoned off. He instructed the officials to ensure that these areas were completely disinfected using drones, hand sprayers and boom sprayers. He said that the residents would be advised through public announcements to stay indoors.

To ensure that the residents did not face any difficulties in getting essential commodities, the officials should distribute pamphlets containing the addresses and contact numbers of local shops, which could deliver essential commodities at their doorsteps, he said.

Mr. Visakan later visited Poonga Murugan Temple near Gandhi Museum and Kakkaipadiniyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, where homeless people rescued by the civic body from city streets had been accommodated, said a statement.