Civic body begins telemedicine consultation for those under home isolation

Telemedicine consultation for COVID-19 positive patients who are in home isolation began on Tuesday.
A unit with doctors, nurses and counsellors has been set up at the Madurai Corporation office to provide audio and video consultations to those under home isolation.
Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that the initiative was taken based on the instructions of Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan. On Tuesday, video consultations were provided for around 40 persons under home isolation, he said.
A Corporation official said that as on Tuesday, around 100 persons were under home isolation in the district.
Based on the new strategy, patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms have to be tested. If they test positive, then they would be categorised under mild/ moderate or severe cases.
If they have only mild symptoms and no comorbidities and have necessary facilities at their homes, then they were being asked to be under home isolation. They were also given medical kits and detailed pamphlets.
A doctor from the telemedicine team said that video consultation would be done everyday for those who have smartphones. For others, audio consultations will be made.
The doctor also said that home isolation for 14 days was recommended for those who test negative for COVID-19.
“Telemedicine consultations would be provided for them too,” said the doctor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath