Civic body begins telemedicine consultation for those under home isolation

Telemedicine consultation for COVID-19 positive patients who are in home isolation began on Tuesday.

A unit with doctors, nurses and counsellors has been set up at the Madurai Corporation office to provide audio and video consultations to those under home isolation.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that the initiative was taken based on the instructions of Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan. On Tuesday, video consultations were provided for around 40 persons under home isolation, he said.

A Corporation official said that as on Tuesday, around 100 persons were under home isolation in the district.

Based on the new strategy, patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms have to be tested. If they test positive, then they would be categorised under mild/ moderate or severe cases.

If they have only mild symptoms and no comorbidities and have necessary facilities at their homes, then they were being asked to be under home isolation. They were also given medical kits and detailed pamphlets.

A doctor from the telemedicine team said that video consultation would be done everyday for those who have smartphones. For others, audio consultations will be made.

The doctor also said that home isolation for 14 days was recommended for those who test negative for COVID-19.

“Telemedicine consultations would be provided for them too,” said the doctor.