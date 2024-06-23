Civic authorities start drive to catch stray cattle after biker dies in road accident in Tirunelveli

After Velayutharaj, 58, who was working at the Tirunelveli district courts, was run over by a government bus due to cattle menace near Vannarpet in Tirunelveli on Friday, civic authorities here have begun to seize stray animals.

Preliminary investigation by the traffic investigation wing police revealed that Velayutharaj of Thangamman Temple Street, Pettai, was riding his two-wheeler near Vannarpet, when he was hit by stray cattle. In the impact, he reportedly lost his balance and fell on the road and was run over by a government bus bound for Kumuli. He died on the spot.

The body was sent to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.

As a result of the tragic incident, the Corporation on Saturday ordered its staff to catch stray cattle on the city roads.

According to officials, 10 heads of stray cattle that were found roaming on the busy Melapalayam road were seized. In other parts of the city, they caught seven heads of cattle and took them to a nearby shelter. A fine would be imposed on their owners and the punishment would be severe on repeat offenders.

Meanwhile, residents expressed concern over the nonchalant attitude of the civic authorities in enforcing rules as well as the non-cooperation of cattle owners that had claimed the life of a motorist.