Civic authorities playing truant, say aggrieved residents

When the last week rain gave sleepless nights to residents in many parts of the city, the officials, instead of attending to relief measures, appeared to be playing truant with the tax paying citizens, charged residents of Palanichamy Nagar near Reserve Line, in North Madurai on Wednesday.

After the rain, the Puliyankulam Tank (kanmoi) breached and some of the streets and houses were flooded, the residents charged. “Shocked, many of us, have either moved out of the colony or have been staying indoors”, the office-bearers of the residents association claimed.

When The Hindu visited the colony on Wednesday, waterlogging was still there.

Association secretary P. Sivaraj said they had sought help from the Corporation to plug the breach in the bunds.

However, the civic authorities said that the PWD engineers had to attend, who in turn, said that they had given the tank to the NHAI authorities as part of the beautification of the Smart City initiative. “By passing the responsibility from one department to another, the issue remained unresolved and aggravated over the days,” he charged.

Perplexed and baffled over the cold response from the authorities, the residents wrote to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell. This time, the officials visited the spot. Minister P. Moorthi, heard the grievances and assured the residents that the issue would be sorted out swiftly.

According to the letter sent to the CM’s Cell, which was released to the media, the east west avenue street in the colony, has been brimming with rainwater up to waist level for the past five days due to the Puliyankulam kanmoi ( tank) breach.

Seepage also added to the woes. Hence, the water level in the street had not receded. The water stagnation on the street remained the same as it was a dead end there, Kanagaraj, a resident said.

Recently, when the authorities provided outlet on the northern side of the tank, it was insufficient to drain the water to ease pressure and arrest the overflow since the seepage was not set right on the southern side of the tank.

Despite several visits made by the officials from multiple departments, there has not been any tangible solution. Hence, the officials should take it on a war-footing to drain out the stagnant water and raise the height of the bund in the south side and make the outlet provided in the north bund in a proper manner before the onset of another spell, Mr Sivaraj said.

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar and senior engineers from the PWD visited the spot before Deepavali along with the Minister. Fortunately, during the last three days, there was no spell of rain and people heaved a sigh of relief. However, with northesat monsoon setting in fast, the residents expect the authorities to take preventive action.