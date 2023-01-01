City welcomes New Year in a subdued manner

January 01, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - MADURAI

Madurai city witnessed subdued New Year celebrations with a very few vehicles and people found celebrating on roads. Most of the arterial roads, including Veli streets, Alagarkoil Road, Teppakulam, Kamarajar Salai, almost wore a deserted look.

The presence of police in all important junctions kept the revelry subdued. They prevented bikers from racing and those found indulging in rash driving were detained at the junctions to join the police for New Year celebrations. People celebrating outdoors were asked to go home after 12.30 a.m.

The police distributed chocolates to passers-by while Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar joined the local residents for cake-cutting at midnight at Goripalayam junction.

While many people thronged most of the churches for midnight mass, scores were seen on bridges, including Albert Victor Bridge.

At the stroke of twelve, the city came alive with fireworks lighting up the sky and people wishing their near and dear ones a ‘Happy New Year’.

Celebrations at Hotel Fortune Pandiyan began well before an hour. The New Year bash included dance shows, crystal ball juggling and many more exciting performances that were a treat to the participants.