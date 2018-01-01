City still awaits many developmental projects

While 2017 has been an eventful year for Madurai in many aspects, particularly the State-wide protests for jallikattu for which Alanganallur became the epicentre and Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple being adjudged the ‘Swachh Iconic Place’ (clean place), it has remained largely uneventful for the many developmental projects that were yet to take off.

The project that perhaps tops the expectation is the possibility of Madurai being chosen as the location for setting up Central government-funded All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital. With the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court asking the Central government to announce the location it has chosen in Tamil Nadu by December, the State health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, who visited Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday, said that reminders have already been sent to the Central government to announce the decision soon.

A long-pending dream of people of Usilampatti region for the completion of the 58-canal scheme, which is expected to mitigate the water woes of the region, did not materialize even in 2017. Though the Public Works Department had assured that it will be over by March, people in the region say that the deadline was unlikely to be met with significant portion of work yet to get over.

A satellite town near Thoppur here, announced by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is another project that was yet to see any considerable progress. Though Ministers and MLAs from Madurai visited the project site in June 2016, soon after the present government came to power, officials said nothing much has happened since.

Though the business community in Madurai had something to cheer in 2017 with the inauguration of International Cargo Terminal in Madurai Airport, one of their long-pending demands, nothing much happened on projects like the establishment of an industrial corridor between Madurai and Thoothukudi and setting up of Information Technology Park in Vadapalanji. The expansion of Madurai Airport’s runway is also on a standstill with the delay in land acquisition.

On the infrastructure front, the quality of bad roads remained a constant grievance of the people. With the hope of improving the quality of roads, there is also expectation among the public to speed up implementation of projects like expansion of Uthangudi - Kappalur Ring Road and the proposed flyovers at Goripalayam, Kalavasal and Sivaganga ring road junctions.