City police personnel sensitised on handling accused in custody

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar, has cautioned police officers and police personnel about the consequences of custodial deaths and asked them to strictly follow laid out procedures while handling accused in police stations and while escorting them to court.

Following the recent cases of custodial deaths reported in the State, Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, had instructed the officials to sensitise police officers and police personnel on the precautions to be taken while dealing with accused.

The Commissioner visited all the 10 ranges on Tuesday and spoke to Inspectors of Police, Sub-Inspectors of Police, station writers and available police personnel from law and order, crime, traffic and personnel at the all women police stations.

The police have been told not to resort to third degree torture of the suspects/accused in the process of interrogation. The police should ensure good health of the accused or seek immediate medical attention in case of any issues.

"These days, diabetes and hypertension are very common among people. Our officers have been told to ensure that the health condition of the accused is normal while interrogation," Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

Similarly, the officials have been asked to secure the accused in lock-up and not expose them to sharp objects as they could attempt to harm themselves, the Commissioner said.

Likewise, he told the officials to depute two police personnel while escorting one accused to the court to prevent escape attempts. He warned that any negligence, would be met with stringent action.

The Commissioner also took the opportunity to warn the police officials against doing anything that would bring disrepute to the police force.