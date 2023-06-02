City police flag risk posed by cooking gas cylinders used by roadside eateries

June 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Traffic Police have flagged the danger involving usage of cooking gas cylinders by roadside eateries around the Government Rajaji Hospital and Anna Bus Stand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy has instructed the traffic police to prevent obstruction caused by the eateries on the platforms and also by the vehicles that stop by them to buy eatables.

The police said that gas cylinders were not supposed to be kept on roadsides in the open. “These cylinders pose high risk to the people moving around on the road and platform as they are kept in the open. Besides, the vendors were using hot oils to make pooris and vadas, which add to the peril for the common man,” a police officer said.

A small mistake might lead to the spilling of hot oil on the people around.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have identified some 30 shops using gas cylinders on the roadsides and platforms.

A senior police officer said that no gas cylinder should be allowed to be used in the shops without the mandatory Dangerous and Offensive Trades licence.

One of the police officers wondered whether the cylinders were got with proper authorisation from the oil companies.

“Since, the cylinders could pose a risk to the limbs and lives of people, we have requested the Corporation authorities to act against illegally used cylinders,” Mr. Arumugasamy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.