City hospital uses ‘silk vista’ technique to treat brain aneurysm

Madurai

14 July 2021 19:54 IST

The doctors at the Hannah Joseph Hospital in Madurai have successfully treated a 48-year-old patient who had a history of intermittent severe headache and giddiness for the last four months by using the endovascular low profile flow diverter treatment otherwise known as ‘silk vista’.

Speaking to reporters, hospital chairman and managing director M. J. Arunkumar, who is also the director and head, neurosciences department said that the MRI brain and MRA of the patient was normal.

Advertising

Advertising

The patient, when subjected to a digital subtraction angiography with 3D rotational angiogram for the brain to trace the exact cause, showed a saccular aneurysm (blood vessel bulge) in the left internal carotid artery, one of the main arteries supplying the brain.

Dr Arunkumar said that ‘silk vista’ was introduced for endovascular treatment of brain aneurysms for the first time in southern States. A team of doctors, radiologists and anesthetists including Satheesh Grahadurai, N. Arunkumar and P. Ramasankari, performed the procedure successfully.

Explaining further, he said, that this angiographic technique was so advanced that it was performed without opening the skull to repair the aneurysm. The patient was discharged on the seventh day without any neurological deficits.

The doctors said a brain aneurysm is a sac or a bulge in the wall of an artery supplying the brain that balloons out and is filled with blood. Probably, 1 in 50 people have a brain aneurysm and every 18 minutes, a brain aneurysm ruptures across the world. This leads to haemorrhagic stroke, coma and even death.

To a query, Dr Arunkumar said that brain aneurysms are found in adults between 30 and 60 years and was more common in women than in men. The warning signs of impending rupture of these aneurysms were severe headaches, blurred or double vision, pain in the eyes and sometimes paralysis of the limbs and difficulty in speaking, he added.