City girl secures 20th rank in all-India exam

V. Dharshana, a student of first year B.Com-Corporate Secretaryship from Lady Doak College has secured 20th rank in the foundation course All-India level exam of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) held in June.

Out of 190 candidates who appeared for the exam from the Madurai branch of ICSI, 70 have cleared it. The results were announced on Thursday.

“The four-year course of Company Secretary (CS) offers students an edge over others in employment opportunities. Anyone who has completed 12th Standard in school is eligible to pursue the course. It will help them get placed as secretaries in companies that have a paid-up share capital of more than ₹5 crore. They may also practice as independent consultant secretaries for smaller companies. Three years back, two candidates from Madurai were ranked within the top 25 on the All India merit list,” said T. Raja, in charge of the Madurai branch of ICSI.