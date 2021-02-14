City gets two new police stations

14 February 2021 23:07 IST

Madurai City Police have got two new police stations after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated D4 Thiruppalai Police Station and E5 Mattuthavani Police Station on Saturday through video conference.

While Mattuthavani police station would function in a building located near 8th platform at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani, Thiruppalai plice sation has been housed in a rented building at 3/395, Rajapandi Nagar, Narayanapuram, New Natham Road.

The police have appealed to the people under the jurisdiction of the new police stations to approach them for their grievances, complaints and other requirements.

Mattuthavani police station will cover some areas now under the jurisdiction of K. Pudur station, the stretch of Melur Road between southern side of fruit market and Madras High Court Bench compound, Lake area, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Guru Hospital, Four-way road from Meenakshi Mission Hospital to Pandi Kovil-Sivaganga Road check post, Sivaganga Road junction to Melur Road (Madurai City limits) on both sides.

Similarly, Uthangudi areas (Thiruvalluvar Street, Periyanatchi Street, Dr. Ambedkar Street, K.M. College Road and Seenivasa Avenue), Ambalakarapatti, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Valar Nagar, Valar Nagar Extension, Sastha Hospital, Ulaganeri Bus Depot, Ulaganeri, Ilanthaikulam and the western side compound wall of the Madras High Court Bench come under the station limits.

The areas located in Ward 44 under Anna Nagar police station limits like Omni Bus Stand, MGR Bus Stand, Paddy Mandi, Flower Market, Fruit Market, Central Vegetable Market, Viragupettai, K.K. Nagar Arch, K.K. Nagar, AR Hospital, Walkers Park Road junction southern side, Northern area of Lake area, Sundaram Park, Majestic Cine Mal and Apollo Hospital are also covered by Mattuthavani police station.

The station will also have jurisdiction over the areas located in Ward 30 like Vandiyur Tank, northern side of Melamadai to Karuppayurani up to Madurai City limits, Pandian Nagar, PC Perungayam, Vikram Hospitals, Royal Garden, Seeman Nagar, Dwaraga Palace, Pandi Kovil, Sivaganga Road junction to Melur Road (up to Madurai City limits) on both sides.

Areas coming under the jurisdiction in D1 Tallakulam police station – Thiruppalai area in Ward 24, except EB Colony, Bama Nagar, Brindavanam Nagar, Thilak Nagar, AD Colony and Roja Nagar; areas in Kannanendal (entire areas in Ward 25), areas in Ward 26; entire Parasurampatti areas except Ismail Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar Street 1 to 8 and Cross Street; areas in Ward 25 such as Naganakulam, Ram Nagar, Ganga Street, Central Excise Colony, Sakthi Nagar, 3rd to 7th Street, Poonga Street, Sakthi Nagar Bharathi Dasan Street, Ayyanar Street, Kannanendhal Vilakku Medu, Ayyappan Nagar, Sevanthipoo Street, Agathiyar Street, Agathiyar Cross Street, Barathiar Street, M. Vala Street, Bharath Street, Ilangoadikal Street, Thirumoolar Street, Nachiyar Street, Alla Street, Ayyapan Street, Ayyanpan Nagar 1st Street, Cross Street, Marutham Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, GR Nagar 1st Street, 3rd Street, 5th to 8th Street, Bharathinagar 1st to 3rd Street, Senthil Nagar 1st to 6th Street, 8th Street, Senthil Nagar 1st Cross Street, Santhanam Nagar 1st Street and 7th Street, Thamarai Street, Santhanam Nagar 9th to 11th Street, Santhanam Nagar Main Road, Kanagambaram Street, Allippu Street, Santhanam Nagar 1st to 6th Cross Street, Senbagam Street, Malligai Street, Bharathiar Street, Senthil Nagar Road and Gokul Nagar Road – will be covered by Thiruppalai police station.

It will also cover the areas in Ward 27, which now fall under K. Pudur station – S. Kodikulam (19 Streets), Thangaraj Nagar, Bharathi Nagar1st to 5th Street, Surya Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets, Thai Moogambigai Nagar, Muthappa Nagar 1st to 3rd Streets, Rajaji Garden Main Road, Sastha Nagar Main Road, Alaguraja Nagar 1st and 2nd streets, Maruthangulam Main Road and Cross Streets, Jawaharlalpuram Main Road, Wakf Board Colony 1st to 5th Street, TWAD Board 1st to 5th Street, Ganapathi Nagar 1st Street to 3rd Street, T.R. Nagar 1st and 2nd Streets, Old Anthaneri Area and streets, New Anthaneri area and streets, Indhira Nagar, Kattu Naicker Street and Anthaneri Tank areas.