City Engineer gives an outline of Smart City projects

MADURAI

07 March 2020 06:41 IST

Saying all projects were fast-tracked from inception, he said Madurai led tier-2 cities in sanctioning work orders for all projects.

On the occasion of World Engineering Day, City Engineer S. Arasu spoke of several projects being implemented in the city under Smart Cities Mission here on Wednesday.

Also read: 19 more works identified under Smart City mission

Addressing a function organised by the Institution of Engineers, he talked about the salient features of projects such as Periyar bus stand complex, Vaigai riverfront and Kunnathur Chathiram projects.

Advertising

Advertising

Saying all projects were fast-tracked from inception, he said Madurai led tier-2 cities in sanctioning work orders for all projects.

“Contrary to adverse media reports, we are working on building Periyar bus stand with two floors of parking space for cars and bikes so as to de-congest the core areas of the city, he said.

Also read: Develop Madurai as ‘smart’ city: MP

“On the lines of big malls in cities like Chennai, we are building a five-storey building with cinema halls, shops and food court. We are also working on providing proper exits on TPK Road and near Kattabomman statue so as to prevent traffic snarls,” he said.

Though places such as Netaji Road and Masi Streets had been dug up and were causing inconvenience to the public, the idea was to provide a better system of drainage and water lines.

“We want to create pedestrian-friendly pavements across the city,” Mr. Arasu said.

Speaking about the Vaigai riverfront project, he said they were planning to lay a four-lane road in coordination with the National Highways.

“The Smart City calls for coordination of several departments,” he said.

In his speech, Executive Engineer S. M. Rajendran gave several examples of projects that integrated technology and environment-friendly construction material.

Immediate past president K. Vijayakumar, secretary R. Narayanasamy and joint secretary M. Sabari Raj participated.