City cardiologist gets award

A. Mathavan, Madurai-based interventional Cardiologist, and Director of Cardiology and Cathlabs at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute was presented with ‘Award for Excellence in interventional Cardiology’ by an organisation called Time Cyber Media at a function held in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to the organisation, the award was presented as part of its Fourth International Healthcare Awards.

Dr. Mathavan was chosen for the award for being one of the pioneers in introducing angioplasty and other interventional cardiology techniques in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu nearly two decades ago. Other achievements include his research on the health of 1,500 doctors from southern districts in 2006, which was subsequently published as a paper in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

He is a certified fellow of World Heart Federation since 2003 and has been organising World Heart Day in Madurai every year. His organisation, Active Heart Foundation, is involved in community healthcare initiatives related to heart ailments.