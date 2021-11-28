CITU workers demand lifting of ban on joined crackers

Fireworks employees affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Sunday staged a demonstration here demanding lifting of ban on use of barium nitrate in firecrackers and permission to make joined crackers.

The protest was led by M. Jebajothi, town treasurer of Virudhunagar District Fireworks and Match Industries Workers Association.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU district secretary P.N. Deva said joined crackers constituted at least 25% of the total fireworks production. Similarly, most of the fireworks were made using barium nitrate.

“If both joined crackers and barium nitrate are banned, only 20% of the crackers can be manufactured and it looks like the industry is not prepared to reopen given their plight,” he said.

Stating that the Centre should intervene in the issue, he said it should clarify to the Supreme Court about importance of barium nitrate and joined crackers for the survival of the industry.

He complained that Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, which was the licensing authority for the fireworks units, had failed to impress these important issues upon the apex court .

The CITU would conduct similar protests in rural areas of the district in the coming days, he said.

Fireworks and Match Industries Workers’ Association district secretary M. Mahalakshmi, town president V.N. Jothiman, CITU convenor R. Suresh Kumar took part.