CITU, TNGEA stage protest in support of Samsung India workers

Published - October 01, 2024 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of CITU stage a protest near Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of CITU stage a protest near Periyar bus stand in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

 

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday staged a road-blockade protest near Periyar bus stand here.

The demonstration was in support of Samsung workers who were staging a protest for better pay and enhanced working environment. About 200 protesters were detained by police and released in the evening.

The CITU members said the Samsung India workers had been protesting for over a month now, but no convincing response was given either by the company or the State government.  The workers did not demand any luxury comforts, but only basic needs that they were entitled to according to the law. 

“When the same company has a working structure with enough rest time and better work amenities in other countries where they operate their factories, why cannot they do it for their workforce here also,” said CITU district secretary Lenin.  

“We have also written to the Labour Department, seeking recognition for the Samsung India workers union. But it has been more than 100 days since we gave our application, so far there has been no response,” he added.  

It was equally the duty of the State to ensure the welfare of workers in the private sector, which would not have the need to take care of them as their prime focus would be to earn profit through their hard labour. “But the government, an institution meant to protect its people, should make sure that they receive all benefits and ensure that they are enjoying their rights as per the Constitution,” he added.  

If it was found contrary to this, the government should immediately step in to provide remedial measures, he said.  

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association organised a protest at the Public Works Department office at Tallukulam in support of the Samsung India workers.  

They said the conditions of workers and their livelihood were the same all over the world. “A worker is always exploited by their bosses, so it was the duty of the fellow worker to stand up for others struggling for their rights.”  

J. Moorthy, who headed the protest, said that despite the workers having properly informed the company about the formation of a union, the company had denied their right to form a union. “While the workers have served for more than 15 years, how can the company deny their rights.”  

In order to put an end to their struggle, the government should jump in immediately to resolve their needs, he added.  

