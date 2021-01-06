CITU stages road roko against farm laws

Tirunelveli

06 January 2021 18:18 IST

The CITU cadre staged a road roko near the Collectorate on Wednesday in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi against the controversial farm laws.

The police subsequently arrested 100 protestors, including 21 women.

Advertising

Advertising

The protestors, led by R. Mohan, district secretary of CITU, raised slogans against the laws and expressed their solidarity with agriculturists who were agitating for over a month braving hostile weather prevailing in Delhi. The protestors said agitations being organised across the country in support of the farmers would subside only if the farm laws that “had been enacted in favour of Corporate firms” were repealed completely. They also dismissed the Centre’s proposal for amendments in the Acts.

The protestors said the Modi-led Union Government, which was adamantly speaking in favour of the super rich and passing laws in their favour, should withdraw the laws completely instead of tarnishing the protestors as “terrorists and separatists”.

The CITU protestors also said the Centre should stop its attempts to amend the Labour Welfare Laws in support of corporate firms. Any dilution in labour laws would decimate the working class completely as the workers would be forced to work without any time limit.

While the Union Government should give ₹7,500 per family as ‘COVID-19 relief’, the Tamil Nadu Government should give a relief of ₹5,000 while giving the ‘Pongal Gifts’ to all unorganised sector labourers.

The police arrested the protestors who were released in the evening.

In Tenkasi, the police arrested 115 protestors, including 42 women, when they, led by district secretary Vel Murugan, staged a road roko near the Old Bus-Stand.

Besides urging the State Government to form separate Labour Welfare Office for Tenkasi district, they wanted registration of beneficiaries, renewal, pension benefits etc. to be expedited by putting in place an online system for the newly formed district.

In Thoothukudi, the CITU cadre organised road rokos at Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kovilpatti where the police detained 111 persons.

The protestors said the decision to privatize public sector undertakings should be given-up and the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Programme increased to 200 days from existing 100 days while upwardly revising the wages to ₹750 a day. The unorganized sector labourers should be given a monthly pension of ₹4,000, they said.