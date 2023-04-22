ADVERTISEMENT

CITU stages protest against Bill allowing 12-hour work shift in factories

April 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

CITU cadres staging demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here on Saturday demanding the withdrawal of the Bill allowing an increase in working hours for factory workers from 8 hours to 12 hours.

Led by its district president K.R. Ganesan, the protestors raised slogans to withdraw the Bill passed to amend the Factories Act, 1948, to effect the reforms in the daily working hours.

Its district secretary K. Prabhakaran charged that extending the work hours will only prove disastrous to the employees in factories and establishments. “The Bill only seems like a follow up by the State which has drafted its own rules under the four labour codes – that were passed by Parliament in 2019 and 2022 – which attracted criticisms as well. Such a Bill allowing a 12-hour work shift has been first passed here, in a non-BJP-ruled State,” he noted.

The protestors charged that the Bill, if implemented, would only pave the way to exploit an employee, whose physical and mental health will deteriorate invariably.

Around 90 CITU members, including its treasure A. Davakumar were present.

