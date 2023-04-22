HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CITU stages protest against Bill allowing 12-hour work shift in factories

April 22, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
CITU cadres staging demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Saturday.

CITU cadres staging demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here on Saturday demanding the withdrawal of the Bill allowing an increase in working hours for factory workers from 8 hours to 12 hours.

Led by its district president K.R. Ganesan, the protestors raised slogans to withdraw the Bill passed to amend the Factories Act, 1948, to effect the reforms in the daily working hours.

Its district secretary K. Prabhakaran charged that extending the work hours will only prove disastrous to the employees in factories and establishments. “The Bill only seems like a follow up by the State which has drafted its own rules under the four labour codes – that were passed by Parliament in 2019 and 2022 – which attracted criticisms as well. Such a Bill allowing a 12-hour work shift has been first passed here, in a non-BJP-ruled State,” he noted.

The protestors charged that the Bill, if implemented, would only pave the way to exploit an employee, whose physical and mental health will deteriorate invariably.

Around 90 CITU members, including its treasure A. Davakumar were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.