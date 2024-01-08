ADVERTISEMENT

CITU protests demanding immediate action against perpetrators for attacking Dalit couple in Melur

January 08, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday staged a protest near the Collector office in Madurai demanding action against the perpetrators of the attack on two medical workers at Melur a few days ago. 

When Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam staff, S. Dhanalakshmi and her husband N. Senthil, were distributing tablets to the people at Udappanpatti village, they were attacked by a few persons of the same village with wooden logs and discriminated against based on their caste, said the protesters. 

Citing the incident, the protesters demanded immediate action against the attackers and compensation for the victims who were subjected to caste discrimination. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US