CITU protests demanding immediate action against perpetrators for attacking Dalit couple in Melur

January 08, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday staged a protest near the Collector office in Madurai demanding action against the perpetrators of the attack on two medical workers at Melur a few days ago.

When Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam staff, S. Dhanalakshmi and her husband N. Senthil, were distributing tablets to the people at Udappanpatti village, they were attacked by a few persons of the same village with wooden logs and discriminated against based on their caste, said the protesters.

Citing the incident, the protesters demanded immediate action against the attackers and compensation for the victims who were subjected to caste discrimination.

