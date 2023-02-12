CITU organises mini-marathon to promote public transport systems

February 12, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

Hundreds of volunteers and students took part in a mini-marathon organised by CITU for promoting usage of public transport systems to bring down accidents and to protect the environment.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan flagged off the event at Tirunagar which concluded at Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation headquarters on By-Pass Road.

The CITU-Transport Corporation general secretary, A. Kanagasundaram, said that strengthening of public transport can check proliferation of personal vehicles like two-wheelers and cars.

He said that more people in Chennai were patronising the metro services that was assuring faster transit.

“If the Government can assure that people will get buses or metro services at regular frequencies and will help them move from one place to another without any hassle, people will automatically turn towards public transport systems,” he said.

The increase in number of vehicles was not only causing pollution by way of emitting smoke, but was also a major reason for road accidents.

Mr. Kanagasundaram said that using public transport will also be economical considering that even for two-wheeler travel, people have spend a lot on fuel.

A nonagenarian, V. K. Palani, enthused the participants by completing the 8-km run. The events were conducted in two categories -- one for general public and another for school students.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, State president of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ and Artists’ Association, Madhukkur Ramalingam, were among those who participated in prize-distribution function.

The winners were Latha, Parameswari, Sudha among women and S. Vinothkumar, S. Balasubramanian, S. Srihari among men.

Among school students, the winners were Kanishka, K. Sandhya, and K. Kalaiyarasi among girls and R. Dhayasagar, M. Sheik Fareed and Thangaraj among boys.

Mr. Palani (98) was also honoured as special achiever on the occasion.

The winners were given cash prizes and certificates.