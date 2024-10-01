GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CITU members stage road roko in support of Samsung workers

Published - October 01, 2024 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI: Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged road roko at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai on Tuesday in support of the protesting Samsung workers in Sriperumpudur.

Urging the management of Samsung to grant them permission for forming trade union in its Sriperumpudur unit and give a salary hike, the workers of the multinational company are staging a series of agitations. To express solidarity with the protesting workers of Samsung, the CITU had announced that the members would stage road roko across the district on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the District president of CITU R. Murugan presided over the protest organised at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai and R. Mohan, CITU state committee member inaugurated the agitation. CITU office-bearers N. Rajan, M. Peer Mohammed Shah, T. Kamaraj and D. Kandasamy addressed the protestors.

The protesters said the Samsung administration should not deny the workers permission for forming the trade union, which had been guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The Tamil Nadu Government should not back the Samsung administration, they said. Police detained more than 100 protestors, who were released later.

As the CITU members staged road roko in front of the Old Bus-Stand in Thoothukudi with district president Petchimuthu leading and state secretary R. Russel inaugurating the agitation, the police arrested 90 protestors.

Similar agitations were organised in Kanniyakumari district also.

