CITU demands removal of toll fee collection plazas in Tamil Nadu

April 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Demanding the closure of toll fee collection plazas in Tamil Nadu, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and others staged a demonstration in front of the toll fee collection plaza at Chatrakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

Following the hike proposed since April 1 across all toll plazas, the prices of many essential goods were expected to touch a new high, they said and demanded a roll back of the proposed hike, which was likely to be from ₹5 to ₹55 depending on the vehicle make.

The members from the All India Road Transport Workers Federation said the Union government should close down the toll plazas which had surpassed its contract. While the upkeep of the NHAI-laid roads on many stretches were not up to the standards, the fee alone was increased at regular intervals.

The governments should not remain a spectator, they said and demanded that the Centre take action and close down the toll collection centres.

Speaking to reporters, CITU district secretary M Sivaji, president M. Manikannu and others said that it was day-light robbery by the Union government, which squeezed money through the fast-tag stickers. Many motorists did not even have any knowledge about the revision as they re-charged the tag with a few thousands not knowing that they were being fleeced under the pretext of toll.

In Madurai Kappalur toll plaza, members affiliated to various tourist taxi operators unions, fleet operators and the Chamber of Commerce representatives demanded a roll back of the toll hike, which came into effect from April 1.