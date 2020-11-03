CITU demands probe into irregularities in hospital

RAMANATHAPURAM

03 November 2020 19:44 IST

‘Patients are referred to private hospitals and scan centres’

Demanding a thorough probe into irregularities in the Government Headquarters Hospital here, members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions staged a demonstration on Tuesday.

Despite several representations made in the past to the authorities concerned and the Collector, the hospital’s functioning had been far from satisfactory, the members charged. Speaking to reporters, CITU district secretary M Sivaji said medicines were not available on many occasions in the hospital. The staff directed poor patients to buy them from pharmacies. Similarly, some staff sent in-patients to private hospitals and took commission for the reference.

Citing lack of trained personnel and absence of senior doctors, patients were coerced by the staff to go to private scan centres for quick examination. The technicians claimed that the machines were not working due to poor upkeep, while it was not so.

Likewise, the government should transfer staff who had served here for long years to other GHs as it would not only prevent corruption, but also facilitate smooth functioning of the hospital, Mr. Sivaji said and urged the GH authorities should not refer COVID-19 patients to private hospitals since they could not afford the costly treatment there.

When the government claimed that they had state-of-the-art facilities in the hospitals and infrastructure, there was no need to refer patients, especially, poor patients, to private hospitals or scan centres, which ripped them. Recently, a patient was informed that he tested positive for COVID-19 by a private hospital, while the test results from the GH showed negative. Police should book a criminal case against such private nursing homes, Mr. Sivaji said.