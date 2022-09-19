CITU demands modern industrial units in Madurai to generate employment opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Urban District unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded setting up of modern industrial units in Madurai district to generate employment opportunities.

A resolution passed at its 10th conference that concluded here on Sunday said job opportunities in the existing private industrial units in the district were dwindling. Hence, new industrial units should be brought to Madurai district. Export units should also be established, making the most of Thoothukudi harbour and Madurai airport, it said.

The conference was chaired by CPI (M) district secretary M. Ganesan, in the presence of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and CITU district secretary R. Deivaraj. CITU State deputy general secretaries V. Kumar and K. Tiruselvan addressed the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that private pharmaceutical companies had made huge profits during COVID-19 pandemic, the CITU appealed to the Centre to provide opportunities to public sector units to manufacture drugs and ensure their availability to the public at cheaper rates. This would also help in curbing import of drugs.

The meeting demanded that the prices of raw materials should be contained in order to help micro and small industries. Online sale of essential commodities should be banned and GST on home appliances should be brought down. The government should simplify procedures to help micro and small industries get bank loans and waive loans extended to workers and entrepreneurs who were affected due to economic slowdown.

The property tax increase implemented by Madurai Corporation should be scrapped and the increase in power tariff that would badly affected workers and industrial units should be rolled back, the conference urged through another resolution.

The CITU demanded more number of free buses for women. A new government college for women should be set up in the city in addition to Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women. Efforts should be taken to prevent contractors operating parking lots at various bus stands and Central Vegetable Market from charging extra amounts on vehicles. Similarly, the contract of those collecting rent above the rate fixed by Madurai Corporation for weekly markets should be scrapped, it stressed.

The conference elected the following persons as new office-bearers: R. Deivaraj (president), R. Lenin (secretary) and J. Loordu Rubi (treasurer).