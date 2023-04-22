HamberMenu
CITU, CPI(M), CPI parties stand in sea to protest amendment to Factories Act

April 22, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193
Employees owing allegiance to CITU staged a protest at Agnitheertham seashore in Rameswaram on Saturday.

Condemning the State government, the ruling party’s allies — CPI, CPI(M) and CITU members staged a demonstration by standing in the sea to protest against the amends to the Factories Act which would enable workers to work for longer hours thus depriving them of the right to eight hour work.

The members led by CITU district secretary Sivaji, office-bearers from other associations including M. Karunamoorthy strongly objected to the amendment and said the government should immediately withdraw the amendment in the interest of the working class.

Disappointed and disgusted, the demonstrators said that by extending the work hours from eight-hour to 12-hour, the workers health may be a key factor to be examined. To oblige some multi-nationals, the government should not bend the rules as it was totally anti-labour. Hence, the amends should be withdrawn forthwith, they added.

