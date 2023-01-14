ADVERTISEMENT

CITU condemns SBI, Union government for conducting exam on Pongal day

January 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

CITU members protest in front of State bank of India in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a demonstration in front of a State Bank of India branch in Ramanathapuram town on Saturday.

Condemning the bank management and the Union government, the members charged that the bank conducted exams for the aspirants on Pongal day. This was highly unfortunate. Pongal is an important occasion for the Tamils. Neglecting the sentiments, the bank had organised the exams on January 15, said the members.

The CITU shouted slogans demanding the management to change the date and respect the people. The charge that the Union government had always been ignoring the Tamils and people in Tamil Nadu has now been vindicated, district vice-president V. Baskaran said.

Speaking to reporters, CITU district secretary M. Sivaji said that the SBI is a major public sector bank in the country. The senior officers were aware of the important events. Forcing the aspirants to prepare and write the exam on an important occasion showed their lackadaisical attitude towards the people in this part of the country, he blamed and hoped the management would reconsider the decision.

