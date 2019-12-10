‘Citizenship Amendment Bill will affect Lankan Tamil refugees’

DINDIGUL

“The Citizenship Amendment Bill, tabled by the Central Government, will affect Tamil settlers from Sri Lanka and Myanmar. The bill will also have a repercussion in foreign countries, where Indians have settled in large numbers,” said president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, K.S. Alagiri, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with party members on local body elections, Mr. Alagiri said that the Central Government had also planned to increase GST further.

“The government is running on a 7.5 lakh crore deficit. Hence, there are chances that the GST will further be increased. In that case, it will affect the common public and traders,” he apprehended.

On the conduct of local body elections in Tamil Nadu, he said that the government had rushed the poll process without proper delimitation of the wards.

The local body elections should be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. However, it seems only those with money and muscle power have the opportunity. The Opposition parties are not against the conduct of local body elections but against the tactics of the ruling party, he blamed.