‘Citizens should identify their needs, inform officials’

Virudhunagar

Citizens have the duty to identify the specific requirements of their villages and inform them to the officials so that such facilities would reach them with funds from State and Centre, Collector R. Kannan said.

Addressing a gram sabha meeting at Nalli panchayat, presided over by the President Subburaj on Sunday, the Collector said that it was important for every resident of the village to participate in gram sabha meeting where the needs of the villages are drawn up.

The residents can also decide on the judicious usage of the revenue generated by the panchayats. People can also know various benefits being given through several assistance schemes.

Besides, they can choose the work they need to be implemented under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

Mr. Kannan highlighted that people should cooperate in maintaining hygiene in their houses and common spaces. They should use the toilets at their home or the community toilets.

The Collector also participated in a community feast organised at Sri Vannivinayagar Temple in Chinna Odaipatti. District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Suresh, Project Director (Mahalir Thittam), R. Deivendran, Sattur RDO Kalimuthu, were among those who were present.

At the gram sabha meeting held at Pillayarnatham panchayat, secretary, District Legal Services Authority and Sub-Judge, K. Mariappan and Judicial Officers, Sundari and Chandrakasa Bhoopathi, took part. They explained about the DLSA and its functions.

The judicial officers explained how parents can protect their children by creating awareness of sexual assaults on children.

Parents should bring up their male wards with discipline to avoid such crimes, Mr. Mariappan said.

The President Kasi alias Karuppaiah, and Srivilliputtur Panchayat Union Commissioner Vasanthakumar took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile Aruppukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Venkatesan, on Sunday inaugurated a library at Mallankinaru police station.

The library would help the rural students for preparing themselves for competitive examinations and for strengthening the police-public relationship.