Citing consecutive murders of politicians, Palaniswami says law and order has deteriorated in T.N.

Charging that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Sunday said of late politicians were getting murdered in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters at Maduria airport, he said there was no safety for the common man as well as political leaders in the State. Mr. Palaniswami recalled that the body of Congress district president, K.P.K. Jayakumar Dhansingh, was found charred to death in Tirunelveli in May. “The DMK government claimed investigation is underway in the murder. But, till date, the assailants have not been identified,” he said.

Last week, an AIADMK functionary, Shanmugam, was hacked to death in Salem while he was returning home in the night. “Mercenaries were engaged by the DMK men to kill him,” he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest incident, Tamil Nadu president of Bahujan Samaj Party, Armstrong, was murdered in the State capital on Friday night. “Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, is making heroic statements after every incident. It seems no one has fear of the police. Rowdies are hacking to death people very casually like the butchers slaughtering goats,” he said.

Bypoll boycott

When asked about AIADMK boycotting the by-election to Vikravandi Assembly seat, Mr. Palaniswami said it was a collective decision taken by the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whenever DMK is in power, bypolls would not be conducted in the democratic way. Former party general secretary Jayalalithaa boycotted bypolls to five Assembly seats. Did not DMK leader M. Karunanidhi announce boycott of bypoll to Pudukottai Assembly constituency?” he asked.

Mr. Palaniswami said he had already raised the issue of voters having been kept in ‘captivity’ by the ruling party functionaries during the Erode East Assembly bypoll last year. At least in 30 places, the voters were kept in captivity and served food in the morning and afternoon and also paid money, he alleged. “Cadres of other political parties could not meet the voters. This has happened even in Vikravandi. Voters are not allowed to move freely. Ten ministers are camping in Vikravandi,” he said.

“Ties with BJP snapped because of Annamalai “

ADVERTISEMENT

He flayed Bharatiya Janata Party State president, K. Annamalai, who described Mr. Palaniswami as a betrayer by snapping ties with the national party after posing for a photograph standing next to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“What happened after that is important. Party founder MGR named AIADMK after former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai to continue his good work. Will it not hurt us if Mr. Annamalai speaks ill about such a tall leader. I am the party leader elected by the general body, unlike Mr. Annamalai, who has been nominated as the State president. He need not criticise me,” he said.

When asked whether that was the only reason for the AIADMK snapping ties with the BJP, Mr. Palaniswami said there were some other issues also. “We cannot divulge publicly all the reasons,” he said.

He wondered why so many policemen were deployed to hunt AIADMK former Minister, M.R. Vijayabaskar, in connection with a civil case. “It is only a vendetta against the AIADMK,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.