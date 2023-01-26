CISF personnel distribute provisions to senior citizens

January 26, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

In a noble gesture, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday distributed provisions worth about ₹60,000 to Rojavanam, a home for senior citizens at Uthangudi, Madurai, on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Deputy Commandant T. Venkateswara Rao said when the idea was first mooted, the CISF personnel readily accepted it and collected ₹60,000. They went to the home, interacted with the manager and the inmates in order to ascertain their needs, and purchased the goods accordingly, he said.

Assistant Commandant P.S. Nagra said the CISF personnel wanted to contribute on the Republic Day. They identified the home for senior citizens. Everything was planned within a week, and they collected the amount from their savings, he said.

The jawans distributed fruits, rice bags, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpastes, oil, detergents, dress materials, shirts and saris, towels and a water tank. Rojavanam manager C. Raman thanked the CISF personnel for the noble gesture.