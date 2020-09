Madurai

30 September 2020 23:53 IST

A CISF constable, Krishna Kalingapattapu, 31, deployed at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court here has gone missing from his camp since Monday morning.

Based on a complaint from Inspector of Police K. Anujkumar, 43, Tallakulam police have registered a case of man missing. The constable was staying at the camp on Armed Reserve premises.

