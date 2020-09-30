Madurai

CISF man missing

A CISF constable, Krishna Kalingapattapu, 31, deployed at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court here has gone missing from his camp since Monday morning.

Based on a complaint from Inspector of Police K. Anujkumar, 43, Tallakulam police have registered a case of man missing. The constable was staying at the camp on Armed Reserve premises.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 11:53:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cisf-man-missing/article32736213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story