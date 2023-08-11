August 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A Central Industrial Security Force jawan, who had come to his native place here on leave was killed in a road accident on Friday.

Police said CISF constable Ivin Raja, 25, of Pannaiyoor near Rajakkalmangalam near here was going to Nagercoil on a bike. Even as he was crossing Aasaripallam, the bike was hit from behind by a car and Ivin Raja was tossed up in the air and he fell on the road.

He sustained grievous head injury. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case.

