ADVERTISEMENT

CISF jawan killed in road accident

August 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A Central Industrial Security Force jawan, who had come to his native place here on leave was killed in a road accident on Friday.

 Police said CISF constable Ivin Raja, 25, of Pannaiyoor near Rajakkalmangalam near here was going to Nagercoil on a bike. Even as he was crossing Aasaripallam, the bike was hit from behind by a car and Ivin Raja was tossed up in the air and he fell on the road.

 He sustained grievous head injury. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US