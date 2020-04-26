A circus team finds the going tough

The word circus means acrobatics, antics of buffoons and amazing actions of trained animals. Only with these promises and the dream of making a good collection of funds during the Panguni pongal season in the fireworks hub, a team from Manamadurai landed in Sivakasi over a month back.

“After all arrangements of setting up a huge tent, we could successfully run only one show. Next day, the police instructed us to stop shows as lockdown had been enforced due to COVID-19,” says S. Kathiresan, 55, who has been leading the family show for the last two decades.

Of course, Kathiresan is not his original name and his father’s name too is not Subbiah.

“My father had come from Nepal decades back. We had different Tamil names for familiarity among the local crowd,” he said.

The team of 25 persons, all family members of Mr. Kathiresan and his three brothers, and other team members – a camel, two horses, two goats and four dogs – are trapped here without any resource. The teams perform various stunts, from bar exercises to lifting massive weight, from jumping through ring of fire to performing gymnasium over camel.

“We should thank our stars, as the local panchayat president and the police helped us with some groceries. The police are supplying food packets for all of us for lunch daily,” he says.

The four families that usually make around ₹ 15,000 in 15 days have lost everything and left with no money.

“Kind-hearted people have helped to feed our family members but the animals require fodder which is not available in adequate stock. We manage by plucking some greens here and there. If the district authorities supply feed for our animals, it would be of great help at this critical moment,“ he says.